UN urges states to use sway now over Israel, Hezbollah to avoid war

UNITED NATIONS - A top United Nations official on Sept 20 urged all countries with influence over Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah "to leverage it now" to avoid an escalation of Middle East violence that she warned could dwarf the devastation seen so far.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Security Council after attacks in which Hezbollah's pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands. The attacks were believed to have been carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed or denied its involvement.

"We risk seeing a conflagration that could dwarf even the devastation and suffering witnessed so far," Ms DiCarlo told the 15-member council. "I also strongly urge member states with influence over the parties to leverage it now."

For nearly a year Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas have been at war in the besieged Gaza Strip. During that time Hezbollah has also been rocketing Israel in sympathy with the Palestinians and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib accused Israel of carrying out the attacks and told the council: "No one in this world is safe anymore." He showed the council a large picture of a bloody hand with missing fingers.

"We came to the council to protect our common humanity and to ask you to condemn the terrorist Israeli attacks clearly and unequivocally, to hold Israel accountable for planning and implementing these attacks and for violating the sovereignty of Lebanon and its territorial integrity," he said.

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press a new military campaign until it secures the area around the Lebanese border.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told the Security Council that Israel does not seek a wider conflict, but that it will not allow Hezbollah to continue its provocations. He accused Hezbollah of violating international law.

"If Hezbollah does not retreat from our border and back to the north of the Litani River through diplomatic efforts, Israel will be left with no choice but to use any means within our rights to defend our citizens and enable the evacuees of the North to return to their homes," he told the Security Council.

Iran 'maximum restraint'

Israel last fought an all-out war against Hezbollah 18 years ago.

Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas, has "repeatedly warned about the serious repercussions of the malicious activities" of Israel in the region, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the Security Council.

"For the sake of regional peace, security, and the so-called (Gaza) ceasefire talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently shown maximum restraint," he said. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was injured in the attacks this week.

The United States, an ally of Israel, expects all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and take all reasonable steps to minimise harm to civilians, especially in densely populated areas, deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council.

"It is imperative that even as facts emerge about the latest incidents - in which I reiterate, the United States played no role - all parties refrain from any actions which could plunge the region into a devastating war," Mr Wood said.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said it was "difficult to conceive" how the attacks on Hezbollah's communications devices this week conformed with international humanitarian law. He called for an independent, thorough and transparent investigation and for those responsible to be held to account.

"Let me be clear - this method of warfare may be new and unfamiliar. But international humanitarian and human rights law apply regardless and must be upheld," Mr Turk told the council.