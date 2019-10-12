'Unfathomable grief' after New Zealand volcano kills 5, another 8 feared dead

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed "unfathomable grief" on Tuesday (Dec 10) for tourists caught in a deadly eruption at the White Island volcano, where five people have died and eight more are feared dead.

Ms Ardern held out no hope for the eight people still missing after Monday's tragedy, saying overnight aerial reconnaissance flights had found no signs of survivors.

"The focus this morning is on recovery and ensuring police can do that safely," she told a press conference.

Among the missing and injured are tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia, as well as New Zealanders who were acting as guides.

"To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief and in your sorrow," Ms Ardern said.

"Your loved ones stood alongside Kiwis who were hosting you here and we grieve with you."

In addition to the five dead and eight missing, Ms Ardern said 31 people who were on the island during the cataclysm were in hospital with various injuries, including serious burns.

In the hours after the eruption, police had determined the risk was too great for on-land rescues.

Police spokesman Bruce Bird said a helicopter has scoured the area for 45 minutes, checking if anyone was still alive - without success.