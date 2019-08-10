Unilever to halve use of new plastic

THE HAGUE - Anglo-Dutch commercial giant Unilever said Monday (Oct 7) it will cut its use of new plastic by half by 2025, admitting the move was partly to appeal to young, more environmentally-conscious customers.

The firm, which owns brands including Dove soap, Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Marmite, would cut annual use from the current 700,000 tonnes of a year to no more than 350,000 tonnes.

The move comes as multinational firms face growing pressure to cut the use of plastics which are polluting both land and sea.

"Plastic has its place, but that place is not in the environment. We can only eliminate plastic waste by acting fast and taking radical action at all points in the plastic cycle," Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said in a statement.

But Jope told the BBC that the company - whose 400 brands also include Knorr, Lipton tea and Magnum ice creams - was also trying to remain "relevant".