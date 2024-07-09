United Airlines flight loses wheel on takeoff, lands safely with no injuries

A United Airlines jet lost a landing-gear wheel on Monday (July 8) when it took off from Los Angeles but landed safely in Denver, its planned destination, with no injuries, the airline said.

The wheel from United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200 was recovered in Los Angeles. "We are investigating what caused this event," United said.

The aircraft involved in Monday's incident was a nearly 30-year-old 757, according to FlightRadar24 data. Boeing ended production of the 757 in 2004.

In March, a United Boeing 777-200 jet headed for Japan lost a tire mid-air following takeoff from San Francisco and landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

