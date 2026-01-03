US carrying out strikes in Venezuela; Maduro declares national emergency

WASHINGTON — The United States is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, a US official told Reuters early on Saturday (Jan 3).

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide details.

Meanwhile, the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement that Venezuela rejects "military aggression" by the United States.

Attacks took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the statement said, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and call on social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans".

According to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media, blasts, aircraft and black smoke could be seen across the capital, beginning at about 2am.

A power outage affected the southern area of the city, near a major military base, witnesses said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but has privately pressured Maduro to flee the nation, Reuters has reported. Trump said on Dec 29 it would be "smart" for Maduro to leave power.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment.

The Venezuela government in its statement said the goal of the attack is for the United States to take possession of the country's oil and minerals. It added that the United States "will not succeed" in taking the resources.

[[nid:726891]]