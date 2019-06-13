Unlucky 13 for Miami bar that offered free shots for US goals

Customers at a bar in Miami had more reason than most to celebrate as the United States women's football team went on a record scoring rampage against Thailand at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The American Social Bar & Kitchen had used its social media page to offer customers a free shot every time the US scored at the game in Reims, France.

They clearly did not expect the rampant Americans to run up a record World Cup tally in a 13-0 victory.

No restaurant manager was immediately available to speak with Reuters, an employee said in response to a telephone call on Wednesday.