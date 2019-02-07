#UnwantedIvanka campaign pokes fun at Trump's daughter

Ivanka Trump's official capacity is adviser to the president and she is a constant presence in the White House.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump got a ribbing back home on Monday (July 1) after critics took issue with the prominent role played by President Donald Trump's daughter during summits in Japan and South Korea.

But if Americans have become used to seeing her at Cabinet meetings and Oval Office ceremonies, there was less acceptance for the way she popped up constantly during the G-20 summit in Osaka and again during Trump's dramatic visit to South Korea, which saw him make a brief step over the border into the North.

She and her husband Jared Kushner were frequently in the president's tight entourage in Osaka as he discussed some of Washington's thorniest diplomatic issues with other G-20 leaders.

She was also right by her father when he went to the demilitarised zone separating South and North Korea for his dramatic, impromptu meeting with reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A video clip from Osaka shows a slightly awkward meeting between Ivanka Trump and several world leaders went viral.

The video shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talking about policy issues when Trump's daughter approaches.

She attempts to join the conversation but appears to be ignored by a frowning Lagarde, who stands just to her right.

One of the Trump family's loudest critics, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was scathing.

"It may be shocking to some, but being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification," she tweeted.

In fact, Ivanka Trump and Kushner have already travelled frequently with the president and he has long been known to trust their advice in an often stormy White House.

Kushner, in particular, has taken on major tasks, including developing a plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that so far has gained little traction.

Still, the twittersphere had fun with an #UnwantedIvanka hashtag campaign that encourages photoshopping the First Daughter into as many unlikely situations from history as possible.

One sees Ivanka inserted into the famous World War II conference in Yalta with US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Others show Ivanka photobombing an iconic scene of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr addressing a vast crowd on Washington's National Mall.

In others, she lands with Allied forces on D-Day, is in the White House Situation Room with Barack Obama, joins the Moon landing, and even makes her way onto the canvas of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa".

