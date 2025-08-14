Uruguay's lower house of parliament votes in favour of euthanasia

MONTEVIDEO — Uruguay's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday (Aug 13) to legalise euthanasia, emulating Cuba, Colombia and Ecuador in a societal shift around predominantly Catholic Latin America.

The bill to decriminalise assisted dying passed by 64 votes in the 99-seat Chamber of Representatives after an emotional overnight debate. It now moves to the senate, which is widely expected to approve legislation before year-end.

Under the new law, mentally competent adults suffering from terminal or incurable illnesses can request euthanasia.

One key amendment appeared to help win over Uruguayan lawmakers against the original 2022 proposal by requiring a medical board to review a case if the two doctors involved disagree.

Legislator Luis Gallo, who opened the debate, recalled deceased patients who had inspired the bill.

"Let's not forget that the request is strictly personal: it respects the free and individual will of the patient, without interference, because it concerns their life, their suffering, their decision not to continue living," said Gallo of the centre-left Broad Front ruling coalition.

Opinion polls show widespread public support for euthanasia from President Yamandu Orsi down. Uruguay also pioneered legalising gay marriage, abortion and cannabis use.

The national conversation around euthanasia was brought to the political mainstream in 2019 by a former sports official, Fernando Sureda, who was diagnosed with a degenerative disease.

Sureda, who headed Uruguay's football association, publicly advocated for the right to die.

Uruguay joins a growing list of countries, including Canada, Spain, and New Zealand, that have legalised some form of assisted dying. Britain is also doing so.

[[nid:719292]]