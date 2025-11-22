US and China held maritime security talks in Hawaii, Chinese navy says

BEIJING - The US and Chinese militaries this week held "frank and constructive" maritime security talks, the Chinese navy said on Saturday (Nov 22), as the two superpowers gradually restore military-to-military communications after several months of trade tensions.

The working-level meetings took place Nov 18 to 20 in Hawaii, according to the official social media account of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

"The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges ... mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the US," China's navy said in its post.

