US and Iran exchange fire for a second day, undermining shaky ceasefire

DUBAI/WASHINGTON — The US and Iran traded air attacks for a second straight day on Thursday (June 11) with President Donald Trump vowing further strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

The escalation in hostilities began this week with Monday's downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which sparked a series of tit-for-tat attacks across Iran and on US bases around the region.

It was the most serious threat to a fragile ceasefire agreed in April, dampening hopes for a swift end to the war that started in late February with massive US-Israeli joint air strikes on Iran.

The US military said its latest attacks targeted "military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran" in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression".

Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst on Wednesday evening the US strikes would stop shortly but that he would resume heavy bombing if Iran's leaders did not sign an agreement with the US immediately, Yingst wrote on X.

Oil prices rose nearly US$3 (S$3.86) following Trump's threat, and extended gains in Asian trade on Thursday.

The military's Central Command announced the strikes were complete about four hours after having begun soon after midnight in Tehran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched counter-attacks on 18 US military targets at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

It later said it had also targeted the al-Azraq air base in Jordan for a second night running, firing 12 ballistic missiles at the US base.

Bahrain's interior ministry said an 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, while vehicles caught fire and homes were damaged in the town of Hamad and the capital, Manama, after debris fell from Iranian drones that were intercepted and destroyed.

Kuwait said it briefly closed its airspace due to an Iranian attack.

US denies Iran claim that strait is closed

Iran's top joint military command also warned it would fire on any vessel trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed for months.

Iranian media said two US ships were fired on.

US Central Command denied that the strait was closed or any of its ships struck, saying commercial ships were still transiting the strait despite Iran's threats.

The US has maintained its own blockade on Iranian ports and said on Wednesday it had fired on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that flouted its instructions and was carrying oil from Iran.

India said three missing seafarers from the vessel had died.

Iranian news agencies reported explosions in several cities across the country of 93 million, including Sirik, Kargan, Bandar Abbas, Minab, and Karaj near the strait, as well as Varamin far to the north, closer to the Caspian Sea.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the move as an effort to force Iran into a deal to end the conflict.

The strikes would "advance our military interests and also enhance our diplomatic position", he told reporters during a visit to Central Command in Florida.

"We will strike them hard tonight, and hopefully Iran makes a good decision," he said. "If we need to negotiate with bombs, we'll negotiate with bombs."

The US and Iran have traded fire several times since the tentative ceasefire took hold, even as negotiators have unsuccessfully sought to end the war, now in its fourth month.

Trump has repeatedly said a deal is close, though there has been no sign of a breakthrough, while also threatening to resume bombing.

Iran accused the US of striking reservoirs that supplied drinking water to 10 villages and violating international law.

"This is not collateral damage — it is a calculated war crime and a flagrant violation of human rights," said foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghei.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The war has killed thousands and disrupted roughly a fifth of global supply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, sending prices sharply higher.

The conflict has become a political headache for the White House, with polls showing Trump's approval ratings sinking amid voter anger over high gasoline prices.

Some Republicans have openly worried that the war's unpopularity could cost them control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

Fighting in Lebanon continues

Fighting continued in a parallel war in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 13 people on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources said, while Hezbollah claimed fresh attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said two "launches" were identified falling adjacent to an area where Israeli troops are operating in southern Lebanon, after sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel early on Thursday.

Tehran's demands include an end to Israel's attacks in Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets, and recognition of its control of the strait.

Trump says Iran must end its restrictions on shipping through Hormuz. He also says any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran denies any such ambition.

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