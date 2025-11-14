world

US announces military operation to counter drug trafficking in Western Hemisphere

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia, US, Sept 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Andrew Harnik via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 14, 2025 1:41 AM

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday (Nov 13) announced a US military operation that he said would target "narco-terrorists" in the Western Hemisphere.

"Today, I'm announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people," Hegseth said in a post on X.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the US military's combatant command that encompasses 31 countries through South and Central America and the Caribbean.

