US announces military operation to counter drug trafficking in Western Hemisphere

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday (Nov 13) announced a US military operation that he said would target "narco-terrorists" in the Western Hemisphere.

"Today, I'm announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people," Hegseth said in a post on X.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the US military's combatant command that encompasses 31 countries through South and Central America and the Caribbean.

