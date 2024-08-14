US approves $26b Israel weapons package, including fighter jets

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Aug 13 approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over US$20 billion (S$26.4 billion), the Pentagon said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly US$19 billion. He also approved the possible sale of tank cartridges worth around US$774 million and army vehicles worth US$583 million, the Pentagon said.

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery.

The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets were expected to take years to produce, and deliveries were expected to begin in 2029. Other equipment would begin delivery in 2026, according to the Pentagon.

An expert on the process said some deliveries could be even earlier than 2026.

The US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in the Gaza Strip that has devastated the Palestinian enclave. The war was set off by the militant group Hamas' Oct 7 attack in southern Israel.

Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry. It has also displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability," the Pentagon said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, in a post on X, thanked US officials for helping Israel maintain "its qualitative military edge in the region" and the US commitment to Israel's security.

The US, Israel's biggest ally and weapons supplier, has sent Israel more than 10,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles since the start of the Gaza war in October, US officials told Reuters in June.

While approving weapons to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would potentially stave off a wider Middle East war.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase Gaza ceasefire proposal on May 31. But efforts have so far been unsuccessful in bringing it to fruition.

Washington has faced mounting domestic and international criticism for its military support for Israel.

Fears of a broader war have increased since the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

