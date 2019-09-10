US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway

This bride-to-be clearly took "Till death do us part" seriously as she married her fiance even after she found him sexually assaulting one of her bridesmaids.

American TV station WNEP reported that 28-year-old Daniel Carney was charged last week with sexual assault for "allegedly forcing himself on his wife's bridesmaid".

Despite the bride walking in on the assault, the couple still got hitched on Sept 1.

According to court papers, the assault occurred at the Shawnee Inn in Pennsylvania on Aug 30 where the wedding party and friends had gathered to celebrate Carney's upcoming nuptials.