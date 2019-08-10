US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri refuses to answer questions about intimacy with British PM Boris Johnson

LONDON - US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri repeatedly refused to answer questions on Monday (Oct 7) about whether she had an intimate relationship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London.

The Sunday Times has reported that when Johnson was mayor, he failed to declare close personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public business funding and places on official trade trips.

Speaking to ITV, Arcuri said she had bonded with Johnson, who was mayor of the British capital from 2008-2016, over classical literature, that they discussed French philosopher Voltaire and shared a love of William Shakespeare.

But when asked repeatedly whether she had an affair with Johnson or intimate relations with him, she either sidestepped the question or openly refused to answer.

"I really am not going to answer that question," Arcuri told ITV. "It's really categorically no one's business what private life we had or didn't have."

"And categorically more important, Boris never ever gave me favouritism, never once did I ask him for a favour, never once did he write a letter of recommendation for me."