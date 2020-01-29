US charges 3, including Harvard researcher, with lying about China ties

WASHINGTON - A Harvard University department chair and two Chinese nationals who were researchers at Boston University and a Boston hospital were charged on Tuesday (Jan 28) for lying about their links to the Chinese government.

The charges are part of an aggressive effort by US authorities to block what they say are Chinese efforts to stealing American scientific and technological advances.

"This is a very carefully directed effort by the Chinese government to fill what it views as its own strategic gaps,"said Andrew Lelling, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, as he revealed the charges in a news conference.

Prosecutors charged Charles Lieber, chair of Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, with lying about his participation in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which aims to attract research specialists working overseas.

Two Chinese researchers were charged with being agents of a foreign government.

They were Yanqing Ye, a Boston University robotics researcher who prosecutors said lied about being in the Chinese army, and Zaosong Zheng, a cancer researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center who was arrested last month allegedly trying to smuggle research samples out of the country.

Prosecutors said Ye is a lieutenant in the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which she did not disclose when she obtained a visa to enter the United States.

She is accused of passing information on research conducted at Boston University to China's government.