US, China weigh launch of official discussions on AI, WSJ reports

Washington and Beijing are weighing the launch of official discussions about artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (May 7), citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House and the Chinese government are considering putting AI on the agenda for a summit next week in Beijing between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Journal said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the American side for the proposed AI discussions, while Beijing has not yet designated its counterpart, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Trump said earlier this week he will remind Xi that the US is leading in artificial intelligence as the two sides navigate tensions over trade and technology.

[[nid:735304]]