US, Chinese officials discuss law enforcement issues including fentanyl

WASHINGTON - Senior US and Chinese officials, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday (Jan 10), discussed cooperating on law enforcement issues including the illicit flow of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, the US Department Of Homeland Security said.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong participated in the meeting, along with other senior officials, the department said in a statement.

"Mayorkas stressed the importance of using the momentum from President (Joe) Biden’s November meeting with PRC (China) President Xi Jinping to enhance counternarcotics collaboration," the department said.

