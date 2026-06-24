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US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review: Report

US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review: Report
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US on June 11.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 24, 2026 3:56 AM

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told executives at a closed-door meeting Monday (June 22) that his department is studying Chinese state-subsidised robotics imports and signalled the administration could take action once the review is complete, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"We don't want state subsidized robotics attacking us in America, this is the arms [race] that is coming — robotic arms are coming," the Politico quoted Lutnick as saying. 

"We need to make sure they're produced in America so we're going to study those right now."

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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United States of AmericachinaPolitics and GovernmentRoboticsAIArtificial Intelligence
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