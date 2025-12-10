Award Banner
US criticises Chinese radar incident, says commitment to Japan unwavering

Security personnel keep watch beneath the US and Japan flags as US President Donald Trump departs Haneda Airport for South Korea, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 29, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 10, 2025 2:00 AM

WASHINGTON — The United States on Tuesday (Dec 9) for the first time criticised the actions of Chinese fighter jets that aimed their radars at Japanese military aircraft last week, incidents that Tokyo described as "dangerous".

The two incidents on Saturday near Japan's Okinawa islands are the most serious run-ins between the Chinese and Japanese militaries in years and mark the latest escalation in tensions between the two East Asian powers.

"China's actions are not conducive to regional peace and stability," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The US-Japan Alliance is stronger and more united than ever. Our commitment to our ally Japan is unwavering, and we are in close contact on this and other issues."

