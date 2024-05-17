US defence chief plans to meet with Chinese counterpart in Singapore, US official says

WASHINGTON — US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with China's defence minister during a conference in Singapore later this month, a US official said on Thursday (May 16).

The meeting will be the first substantial in-person engagement between US and Chinese defence chiefs in two years, though Austin and Chinese defence minister Dong Jun spoke by phone last month.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said while a meeting was planned, last minute changes could impact it.

