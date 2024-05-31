Award Banner
US defence secretary raises concerns about China's military activity, Pentagon says

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin leaves after a US-China bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 31, 2024 8:41 AM

SINGAPORE — US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin raised concerns about China's military activity during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Friday (May 31) in Singapore, the Pentagon said, the first such face-to-face contact since 2022.

"The secretary expressed concern about recent provocative PLA activity around the Taiwan Strait, and he reiterated that the PRC should not use Taiwan's political transition — part of a normal, routine democratic process — as a pretext for coercive measures," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement after the meeting.

He was referring to the People's Liberation Army and the People's Republic of China.

