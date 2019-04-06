US defends welcome to students as China warns of risk

Georgetown University campus in Washington, DC on Aug 19, 2018. China is the biggest source of international students on US campuses, with 360,000 attending in 2018.

WASHINGTON - The United States said Monday (June 3) it was committed to welcoming Chinese nationals for "legitimate" studies but acknowledged increased visa scrutiny after Beijing warned its students of risks.

Amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies, China's education ministry pointed to an uptick in visa denials and delays. It told students applying to US universities to brace themselves and "strengthen risk assessment."

A decrease in Chinese students could be costly to the US. China is by far the biggest source of international students on US campuses, with 360,000 attending last year. Many pay costly full tuition.

The State Department said it had increased scrutiny after identifying a rising number of cases in which foreign intelligence co-opts students during their time in the US.

"At the same time, we're committed to providing the highest quality service to legitimate travellers - who constitute the overwhelming majority of our visa applicants - so they can receive swift, thorough and clear decisions regarding their visa applications," a State Department spokeswoman said.