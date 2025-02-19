US deports to Panama nearly 120 migrants of different nationalities

PANAMA CITY — The US deported 119 people of different nationalities to Panama as part of an agreement between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the Central American nation, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The first flight from the US, carrying people from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, arrived on Wednesday, and two more will land soon, Mulino said at a press conference. In total the US will send Panama 360 people on the three flights.

Before being returned to their respective countries, the deportees will be transferred to a shelter near the Darien — the jungle separating Central America from South America which countless migrants traverse in a bid to reach the US.

"Through a cooperation programme with the US government ... yesterday a US Air Force flight arrived with 119 people of the most diverse nationalities in the world," Mulino said.

The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, after talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mulino stressed that sovereignty over the Panama canal is not up for debate. However, he outlined the possibility of repatriating more migrants.

Mulino at that meeting also announced that a memorandum of understanding signed in July with the US Department of Homeland Security could be expanded so Venezuelans, Colombians and Ecuadoreans can be returned from the perilous Darien Gap at US cost, through an airstrip in Panama.

Panama deputy minister for security Luis Icaza said that thanks to bilateral collaboration between Panama and the US, the flow of migrants crossing the Darien was reduced by 90 per cent in January, compared with the same month a year earlier.

