US envoy Witkoff confident of 'some sort of breakthrough' on Gaza in coming days

NEW YORK — US President Donald Trump has presented leaders from several Muslim-majority countries with a 21-point plan peace plan for the Middle East and Gaza, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday (Sept 24), adding that he is confident of "some sort of breakthrough" in the coming days.

Trump on Tuesday met leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan to discuss the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas. The meeting was held at the UN on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly.

"We had a very productive session. We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza. I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," Witkoff told the Concordia summit in New York.

"We're hopeful, and I might say, even confident that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough," he said.

Trump is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.

An Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 65,000 people, also mostly civilians, since have been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.

[[nid:723096]]