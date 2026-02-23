US envoy's remarks on Israel and Middle East land draw condemnation in region

JERUSALEM — Comments by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggesting that Israel had a biblical right to much of the Middle East drew condemnation over the weekend from countries across the region, who called his remarks "dangerous and inflammatory".

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his political career and a longtime defender of Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — land which the Palestinians seek for a state.

Most countries view the Israeli settlements in territories captured in the 1967 war as illegal. Israel disputes this view and cites biblical and historical ties to the land.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson that was conducted on Wednesday (Feb 18) in Israel and aired last Friday, the conservative US talk show host asked Huckabee about Israel's right to exist and about Jewish roots in the ancient land.

Citing the book of Genesis, Carlson asked whether the modern state of Israel had a right to the lands promised in the Bible by God to Abraham, stretching from the Euphrates River to the Nile, covering much of the Middle East. In response, Huckabee said: "It would be fine if they took it all. But I don't think that's what we're talking about here today."

Huckabee added: "We're talking about this land that the state of Israel now lives in and wants to have peace in, they're not trying to take over Jordan, they're not trying to take over Syria, they're not trying to take over Iraq or anywhere else. They want to protect their people."

In response, a joint statement condemning Huckabee's comments was issued by the Palestinians and countries in the Middle East and beyond, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan.

They said his comments were: "Dangerous and inflammatory remarks, which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region."

A US Embassy spokesperson said Huckabee's comments did not reflect any change in US policy and that his full remarks made clear that Israel has no desire to change its current boundaries.

Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the interview or the reaction from countries that signed the joint statement.

[[nid:730300]]