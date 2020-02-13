US health authority shipped faulty coronavirus test kits across country

This photo taken on February 4, 2020 shows a medical staff member showing a test tube after taking samples taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A number of test kits sent out by US health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the deadly novel coronavirus are faulty, a senior official said Wednesday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began shipping 200 test kids nationwide on February 5 to speed up the diagnosis of US cases of COVID-19, which currently number 13.

But the labs reported that while performing a verification procedure they realised the kits were returning inconclusive results, meaning neither positive nor negative, said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier.

"We think that the issue at the stage, can be explained by one reagent that isn't performing as it should, consistently," she said, referring to one the substances used in the kit. "And that's why we are remanufacturing that reagent."

For now, the testing of all patient specimens will continue to be carried out at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The US is shipping the test kit to 36 countries that have placed orders, and each kit can be used approximately 700 to 800 times.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
United States coronavirus Wuhan virus Medical devices

TRENDING

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES