US imposes sanctions on arms network linking North Korea and Myanmar

WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday (Sept 25) announced sanctions on a network it said generated revenue for North Korean weapons programmes, including by procuring North Korean bombs and bomb guidance kits for Myanmar's ruling military.

The State Department said the move was aimed at cutting off funding for North Korea's weapons programmes and countering a trade that facilitated indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure by Myanmar's military since it seized power in 2021.

The US Treasury Department said the sanctions targeted Myanmar-based arms procurement firm Royal Shune Lei Company Limited and key personnel, including a director, Aung Ko Ko Oo, as well as Kyaw Thu Myo Myint and Tin Myo Aung.

The statement said Kim Yong-ju, Beijing-based deputy representative of North Korea's Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID), worked with the latter two men to coordinate sales of two types of aerial bomb guidance kits, bombs and airborne monitoring equipment for Myanmar's air force.

The State Department said KOMID, also known as the 221 General Bureau, serves as North Korea's primary arms dealer and exporter of ballistic missile-related equipment.

The statement said a fifth individual, Nam Chol Ung, a North Korean who had laundered foreign currency earnings through a network of businesses across Southeast Asia, was designated for belonging to Pyongyang's main foreign intelligence agency, which is already under US sanctions.

"North Korea's unlawful weapons programmes are a direct threat to America and our allies," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said in a statement.

The Myanmar firm and the individuals could not immediately be reached for comment and North Korea's representative office at the United Nations and Myanmar's Washington embassy did not immediately respond.

A now-defunct United Nations panel of experts that monitored international sanctions on North Korea highlighted Pyongyang's military co-operation with countries such as Myanmar.

The first administration of US President Donald Trump sought to end such co-operation, which included North Korea sending missile experts and material for arms production to Myanmar, whose military leaders are under extensive US sanctions.

