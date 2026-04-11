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US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran, CNN reports

US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran, CNN reports
The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to  mask their origin.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 11, 2026 5:13 AM

US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran  within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three  people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to  mask their origin.

The US State Department, White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.

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United States of AmericachinaIRANWars and conflicts
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