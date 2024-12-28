Award Banner
US intelligence points to possible misidentification of Azerbaijani plane by Russia, MSNBC reports

Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, in this picture released Dec 26, 2024.
PHOTO: Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 28, 2024 2:53 AM

There is US intelligence that Russia may have mistakenly shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (Dec 25) after misidentifying it as an incoming drone, MSNBC reported on Friday, citing two unidentified US military sources.

