US intelligence points to possible misidentification of Azerbaijani plane by Russia, MSNBC reports
PHOTO: Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters
There is US intelligence that Russia may have mistakenly shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (Dec 25) after misidentifying it as an incoming drone, MSNBC reported on Friday, citing two unidentified US military sources.
ALSO READ: Survivors on Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down