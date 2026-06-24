US, Iran at odds on nuclear inspections, frozen assets in deal to end war

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania/DUBAI — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (June 23) that Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into "infinity", while Tehran said it had made no such concession in negotiations, raising questions about the viability of their fragile peace deal.

The two countries, which held a first round of negotiations in Switzerland that ended on Monday, also offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon — all major aspects of the framework deal they signed last week that aims to end the war.

Nevertheless, Trump said negotiations were going smoothly with Iran. "We're getting along quite well," he said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The US also relaxed travel restrictions on Iran's World Cup football team, allowing the squad to travel from Tijuana, Mexico, to Seattle two days before its next match instead of one.

In signs of withering domestic support for the war, Trump's poll numbers weakened while the Republican-controlled Senate defied the president and voted to halt the war, in a largely symbolic move that highlighted fissures in his party.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 35 per cent of Americans think the US is now in a weaker position with Iran than it was before the war, while 23 per cent believe it is in a stronger position.

The Senate vote of 50-48 endorsed a resolution that passed the House of Representatives early this month, reflecting growing concern even among some of Trump's Republicans about the unpopular conflict that began on Feb 28.

It was the first time both chambers of Congress had passed a resolution directing a president to remove US armed forces from hostilities under the War Powers Act, though it was not immediately clear how the votes might affect the conflict.

Rescuing seafarers

Though prospects for a lasting peace are far from certain, the initial agreement between Washington and Tehran has allowed traffic to flow again through the strait, which typically handles one-fifth of global energy supply.

Oil prices on Tuesday were at their lowest level since before the war began on Feb 28, and the UN's shipping agency said a it was working to evacuate 11,000 seafarers stranded when Iran closed the strategic waterway.

The agreement calls for Iran to allow traffic to flow freely for 60 days, but Iran has said it might impose tolls or other fees on shipping after that point.

Iran and Oman, which controls the other side of the strait, issued a joint statement on Tuesday stressing their "sovereign rights" in the waterway and saying they would work together to manage traffic, along with associated costs.

Oman said it had coordinated with the International Maritime Organisation to provide a temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Gulf allies unsettled by the peace deal, said Iran would not be allowed to charge tolls in the strait as part of any final agreement.

The deal calls for an immediate end to the war, including in Lebanon, lifting US sanctions on Tehran and unfreezing Iranian assets held abroad.

It also outlines a US$300 billion (S$389.1 billion) investment fund for the Islamic Republic's reconstruction.

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At odds over nuclear inspections, frozen assets

The framework itself imposes no limits on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject to be tackled in 60 days of negotiations.

Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to allow international inspectors indefinite access to its damaged nuclear sites.

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!)," Trump said on social media.

Iran denied it had discussed its nuclear programme at the talks and said it had not agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back to the country.

The two sides also disagreed on details of a provision that would give Iran access to funds that have been frozen in overseas accounts.

Trump said any unfrozen assets would be used to buy food and medical supplies from the US, while Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said Iran would decide how to spend that money.

Washington has already agreed to waive sanctions on Iran for 60 days, allowing Tehran to sell oil and related products and receive payment for them.

Israel's parallel war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon also remains a sticking point. Bahreini said the deal requires Israel to withdraw its troops from Lebanon, while Israel has said it will maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon and continue to act to "neutralise" threats against Israeli soldiers and citizens.

Even as Israel and Lebanon renewed talks in Washington on Tuesday, Israeli gunfire killed two people ​in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanon's Civil Defence and health ministry said, prompting Iran-backed Hezbollah to accuse Israel of violating a ceasefire that has largely held since Sunday.

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