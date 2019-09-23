US judge says Telsa board must face trial over Elon Musk's mega-pay package

WILMINGTON, U.S. - A Delaware judge ruled on Friday (Sept 20) that Tesla Inc's board of directors must defend at a trial chief executive Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package, which a shareholder lawsuit said unjustly enriched the head of the electric vehicle company.

Tesla estimated the 2018 compensation package was worth US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion) when it received stockholder approval in March 2018, although stock analysts at the time said it could be worth up to US$70 billion if the company - which has yet to post an annual profit - grew quickly.

The compensation award includes no salary or cash bonus for the Silicon Valley billionaire Musk, but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as US$650 billion over the next decade.

On Friday, vice-chancellor Joseph Slights of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled against Tesla's request to dismiss the lawsuit by shareholder Richard Tornetta at an initial phase in the litigation because of the way the board approved the package.

As a result, the board must now defend against allegations that it breached its fiduciary duty in approving the package, and that the package unfairly enriches Tesla's CEO. The ruling opens the way for additional discovery into the decision-making process.

Tornetta had asked that the pay package be rescinded and the board of Tesla be overhauled to better protect investors.