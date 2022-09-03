US library exhibit shows 'glimpse of humanity' in lost items in books

OAKLAND, California - Photographs, to-do lists, airplane tickets and quirky drawings by children are part of thousands of lost and forgotten items in library books carefully collected for years by a librarian in California.

The items are now part of a collection called "Found in a Library Book" at the Oakland Public Library, whose main downtown branch display cases feature post-it notes, cards, drawings and bookmarks.

Among the items are a ticket to an Oakland Athletics baseball game on April 25, 2013 and a ticket to a Heineken beer-related event dated Nov 19, 2002.

Any item found in a returned book throughout the library system gets sent to librarian Sharon McKellar, who began collecting the items ten years ago.

Librarian Sharon McKellar holds a cutout of a newspaper with a TV program listing, which was found recently in a book turned in to the Oakland Public Library, in Oakland, California, US on Aug 29, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

A few days ago, she opened envelopes containing polaroid photos, two post-it notes stuck to each other with a list of ingredients on one and a list of bible verses on another and a single square sheet of toilet paper.

"I like imagining where these came from," said McKellar, who has been with the library since 2003. "It just feels like a really interesting archive of our community, of the city and the people who use our libraries and the diversity within those, and just kind of a glimpse at humanity and who we all are and how we're all connected."

ALSO READ: Your rubbish for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter