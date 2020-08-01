US man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles

Mark Latunski (left) admitted to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon (right) and eating his testicles.
PHOTO: Shiawassee County Jail, Instagram/hairbykevinbacon
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

A potential date descended into a bloody murder after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon met his gruesome end.

As reported by Buzzfeed News, the Michigan hairstylist was stabbed in the back, hung upside down from a ceiling, and had his testicles cut off by Mark Latunski, 50.

Michigan authorities revealed to the digital media outlet that the suspect, Latunski, admitted that he cooked and ate Bacon's testicles after getting acquainted with him through the gay dating app, Grindr.

Buzzfeed News reported that according to court documents released on Monday (Jan 6), Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve, where he told his roommate that he was leaving to meet up with someone from the app.

Bacon then went missing for three days before local authorities found his naked body at Latunski's residence.

In the court documents, Detective Sergeant James Moore testified: "Mr Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat. Afterwards, Mr Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling."

ALSO READ: ‘Normal’ man who dismembered China millionaire cleared of murder in Canada

Authorities also believe that Bacon was already dead when Latunski castrated him.

When Bacon went missing, his parents and friends organised search parties for him and even put up a missing persons notice on social media.

‼️‼️‼️‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ My friend Kevin Bacon is missing. He was last seen leaving my house on Dec 24th at...

Posted by Kaylee Jo Mitchell on Friday, 27 December 2019

After the grisly details of Bacon's death were released, his parents appeared in a press conference and admitted that they were still trying to "process everything".

His father, Karl Bacon, said: "He (Kevin) obviously got into something he was not prepared for. Evil does exist, and it touched us.

"It's gut-wrenching to hear the details, and we're beside ourselves. I don't think we've had the time... to process everything."

According to The Flint Journal, Latunski's divorce, custody, and criminal records show a long history of mental illness and he was also believed to have stopped taking his prescription medication.

His ex-wife, Emily Latunski, even filed a court motion in Aug 2019 to suspend Latunski's parenting time. The motion claimed that he has "a history of mental illness" and "a history of going off his medication".

Latunski's husband of three years, Jamie Arnold, told the publication that he wasn't aware of his partner's condition until he was arrested for failing to pay child support in July 2019.

He added: "To my knowledge, I couldn't force him to see a therapist or take medication. Never in a million years did I think he'd be capable of doing such a horrendous crime.

"In hindsight, it’s easy to sit back and speculate but at the time you’re going through it there are emotions and feelings involved. You don’t want to think that the person you fell in love with is some crazy homicidal maniac.

"I pray that God is there for Kevin Bacon’s family in their time of need and that He helps us all get through this, one day at a time."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Murder/Manslaughter online dating

TRENDING

Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
ComfortDelGro investigating after MaxiCab driver allegedly parked illegally to eat nasi lemak
'Everyone parks here illegally': Cabby who blocked road to eat nasi lemak
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into airport luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into airport luggage scanner
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she&#039;s turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

SERVICES