US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago

How would you feel if you discovered a mummified baby in a refrigerator?

Adam Smith, a man from St. Louis, Missouri, found what he believes to be the corpse of his older sister born 47 years ago in his late mother's freezer on June 21.

The 37-year-old told local TV station KSDK, "It still had skin, hair and everything. It was mummified."

He added, "The baby looked clean. There was no blood on it, looked like a newborn baby."

When Smith's mother passed away recently, he decided to solve a mystery that had plagued his mind for as long as he could remember — the contents of a mystery box in her freezer.

Mother Barbara always maintained that the box held a wedding cake topper or remained evasive when questioned by her son.

The answers she gave — or lack thereof — kept Smith suspicious of its content. This was especially since Barbara moved it into every fridge she had ever owned.