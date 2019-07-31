US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube
Wong Xue Min
AsiaOne

How would you feel if you discovered a mummified baby in a refrigerator?

Adam Smith, a man from St. Louis, Missouri, found what he believes to be the corpse of his older sister born 47 years ago in his late mother's freezer on June 21.

The 37-year-old told local TV station KSDK, "It still had skin, hair and everything. It was mummified."

He added, "The baby looked clean. There was no blood on it, looked like a newborn baby."

When Smith's mother passed away recently, he decided to solve a mystery that had plagued his mind for as long as he could remember — the contents of a mystery box in her freezer.

Mother Barbara always maintained that the box held a wedding cake topper or remained evasive when questioned by her son.

The answers she gave — or lack thereof — kept Smith suspicious of its content. This was especially since Barbara moved it into every fridge she had ever owned.

Despite this fervent curiosity, Smith was not prepared for the sight of a tiny baby body wrapped in a pink fleece in the box.

Smith now views certain memories in a new light.

He recalled his mother stating, "My first born Jennifer would have been 21 years old today," when he was seven or eight years old. Furthermore, his relatives had told him that his mother had twins but lost one at birth and gave the other up for adoption.

These recollections solidified his belief that the cadaver was indeed the dead sister, Jennifer, that his mother had been hiding away all these years.

Now Smith is left wondering how many more secrets his mother had and how deep they ran.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Barbara would disappear for months at a time.

Separately, when Smith reached out to his father via social media, his father revealed that "(Smith's) mom was pregnant on their first date and that the next time he saw her, she wasn’t".

He said to KDSK, "I'm more confused, angry. I just want to find closure, I want to find more answers."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the case is still under active investigation and classified the case under "suspicious death".

wongxuemin@asiaone.com

More about

baby deaths United States
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it

LIFESTYLE

How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes
$1 movie tickets for seniors at Cathay Cineplexes

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice

SERVICES