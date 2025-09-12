No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Military personnel and local law enforcement did not find any shooter threat at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, which was placed on a lockdown on Thursday (Sept 11) due to reports of security threats to the installation, a US Navy official said.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to reports of suspicious activity on the Naval Academy grounds at 5.07pm ET (5am in Singapore time on Friday).

"There is no active shooter threat, however one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing a building," the official said in a statement, adding that the injured person had been medevacked and was in a stable condition.

Fox News reported earlier that gunshots were heard inside the campus.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis said in an earlier statement on Facebook that the base was placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" and that there had been "reports of threats made to the Naval Academy."

