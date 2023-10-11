US Navy sailor admits taking bribe, sharing military data with China

WASHINGTON — A US Navy sailor pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Oct 10) to accepting nearly US$15,000 (S$20,440) in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for photographs of unclassified private US military information, according to court papers.

Petty Officer Wenheng “Thomas” Zhao, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and receiving a bribe, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Zhao admitted sending his Chinese handler plans for US military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, operational orders and electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system on a US military base in Okinawa, Japan, according to court documents and US officials. He was arrested in August.

Zhao, who worked at Naval Base Ventura County in California, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the charges, but a judge will determine his final sentence.

A lawyer representing Zhao did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Attorney Martin Estrada of the Central District of California said Zhao “betrayed his country and the men and women of the US Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary.”

The United States has accused China of an extensive campaign of espionage and cyberattacks, a charge that Beijing has rejected.

ALSO READ: China investigates citizen accused of spying for the CIA: Security ministry