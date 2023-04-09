US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

Reuters
The guided missile submarine USS Florida pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea on March 4, 2011.
PHOTO: Reuters

The US Navy said on Saturday (April 8) a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.

"It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability," Hawkins said.

