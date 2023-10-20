US Navy warship near Yemen intercepted projectiles, Pentagon says

A US Navy warship on Thursday (Oct 19) intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel, the Pentagon said.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.

The Pentagon said the destroyer USS Carney was operating in the northern Red Sea on Thursday when it brought down the projectiles and there were no injuries.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it did not appear that the warship was the target.

The US has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

While the White House says there are "no plans or intentions" for their use, it means US military assets would be in place to protect US national security interests if needed. The US also has an array of bases in the Middle East with troops, fighter aircraft and warships.

