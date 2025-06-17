Award Banner
US official says Trump not signing G7 statement on Israel-Iran de-escalation

A worker prepares a sign ahead of the G7 summit at a satellite location in Banff, Alberta, Canada, June 14, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2025 3:17 AM

CALGARY, Alberta — A US official said on Monday (June 16) that President Donald Trump would not sign a draft statement from Group of Seven leaders calling for de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

The draft statement, seen by Reuters, also commits to safeguarding market stability, including energy markets, says Iran must never have a nuclear weapon, and that Israel has the right to defend itself.

Canadian and European diplomats said G7 attendees are continuing discussions on the conflict at the summit in Canada, which ends on Tuesday.

