US orders speedy checks for cracks on 165 Boeing 737 NG planes

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Boeing Co (BA.N) notified the FAA of the issue after it discovered structural cracks on an aircraft undergoing modifications in China.

The FAA said subsequent inspections found similar cracks in a small number of additional planes.

The FAA said planes with fewer flights will eventually get inspected.

The order covers a total of 1,911 US registered planes.

The inspections can be done visually and should require about an hour per airplane, the FAA said.

The cracks are on what is known as the "pickle fork" - a part that attaches the plane's fuselage, or body, to the wing structure and manages forces.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines Inc (AAL.O) are among carriers that fly the 737 NG. The NG includes the 737-600, -700,-700C,-800, -900, and -900ER.

Southwest said it began the inspections on Tuesday and will fully comply within the required time.

The company said it has not found any "unusual findings."

The airline added it has "developed a schedule to perform overnight inspections" and does not expect operational disruptions.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said none of the company's 737-800 fleet "fall into the seven day requirement."

The company anticipates around 80 737-800 aircraft will require this inspection in the next eight months and the inspections will not impact its operation.

The FAA said the inspections would look for "cracking of the left and right hand side outboard chords of frame fittings and failsafe straps."

The FAA said the issue "could adversely affect the structural integrity of the airplane and result in loss of control of the airplane."

The 737 NG is the third-generation 737 and version before the now grounded 737 MAX, which is not impacted by the issue. Boeing said on Friday it has been in contact with 737 NG operators about the discovery of cracks, but added that "no in-service issues have been reported."

Reuters and other outlets late on Friday reported the planned inspections, but the FAA had not discovered overall details. The order will take effect on Thursday.

More about
Airplane Air safety

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his own along PIE
'I'll do it again in a heartbeat': Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own along PIE
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi

SERVICES