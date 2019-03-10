US orders speedy checks for cracks on 165 Boeing 737 NG planes

Boeing Co (BA.N) notified the FAA of the issue after it discovered structural cracks on an aircraft undergoing modifications in China.

The FAA said subsequent inspections found similar cracks in a small number of additional planes.

The FAA said planes with fewer flights will eventually get inspected.

The order covers a total of 1,911 US registered planes.

The inspections can be done visually and should require about an hour per airplane, the FAA said.

The cracks are on what is known as the "pickle fork" - a part that attaches the plane's fuselage, or body, to the wing structure and manages forces.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines Inc (AAL.O) are among carriers that fly the 737 NG. The NG includes the 737-600, -700,-700C,-800, -900, and -900ER.

Southwest said it began the inspections on Tuesday and will fully comply within the required time.

The company said it has not found any "unusual findings."