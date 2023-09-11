world

US President Biden says relations with Vietnam have 'entered a new stage'

US President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept 10, 2023. 
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 11, 2023 9:12 AM

HANOI — United States President Joe Biden said on Monday (Sept 11) that his country's relations with Vietnam had "entered a new stage".

Speaking at a business forum during a state visit to the Southeast Asian country, Biden said the two nations were deepening cooperation on cloud computing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence.

