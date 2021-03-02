US to push for 'intense' UN Security Council talks on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday (March 1) she hopes to use Washington’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March to push for more “intense discussions” on Myanmar.

New US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference to mark the start of the US presidency of the UNSecurity Council for March, at UN headquarters in New York, US, March 1, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

Myanmar’s elected civilian government was ousted in a military coup on Feb 1. Myanmar’s UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun appealed to the United Nations on Friday (Feb 26) “to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military” to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country.

“I hope to use our time as president of the council to push for more intense discussions,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters, adding that she planned to have a Security Council discussion on Myanmar “sooner rather than later.”

A handout photo. Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun holds up three fingers at the end of his speech to the General Assembly where he pleaded for International action in overturning the military coup in his country as seen in this still image taken from a video, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 26, 2021.

PHOTO: United Nations TV via Reuters

The Security Council voiced concern - in a statement last month - over a state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military for one year, but stopped short of condemning the coup due to opposition by Russia and China.

Police in Myanmar have dispersed protests against the coup with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets. On Sunday (Feb 28), police fired on crowds in several places, killing 18 people, the UN human rights office said.

Thomas-Greenfield said Washington was ready to use its renewed engagement at the United Nations and internationally “to press the military to reverse its actions and restore a democratically elected government.”

“But the violence we’re seeing happening now does not indicate that they’re ready to make what I would consider an easy decision for them to make,” she said. “So we do have to ramp up the pressure.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged to mobilize global pressure “to make sure that this coup fails.”

Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country. He told Reuters: “I decided to fight back as long as I can.”

The United Nations does not officially recognize the junta as Myanmar’s new government as it has received no official notification of any change in government or UN representation.

“We have not received any communication concerning changes in the representation of Myanmar here at the UN in New York,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. “And nor have our colleagues in protocol received any information from the Permanent Mission in Myanmar on any changes in the government.”