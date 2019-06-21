US regulator bars airlines from flying over some Iran-controlled airspace, after US drone shootdown

NEW YORK - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order on Thursday (June 20) prohibiting US operators from flying in Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions.

The order came hours after United Airlines suspended flights between New Jersey's Newark airport and the Indian financial capital of Mumbai, which fly through Iranian airspace, following a safety review after Iran shot down a high-altitude US surveillance drone.

The downing of the unarmed Global Hawk aircraft, which can fly at up to 18,300m, was the latest in a series of incidents in the Gulf region, a critical artery for global oil supplies, that included explosive strikes on six oil tankers.

FAA said according to flight tracking applications, the nearest civil aircraft was operating within around 45 nautical miles of a US Global Hawk drone when it was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.