US, Russian space chiefs talk moon, ISS co-operation in rare Florida meeting

WASHINGTON — Nasa's new temporary administrator on Thursday (July 31) held a rare face-to-face meeting in Florida with Russia's space agency chief, where they discussed co-operation on the moon and maintaining the space powers' longstanding relationship on the International Space Station, Roscosmos said.

The talks between Sean Duffy and Dmitry Bakanov at the US space agency's Kennedy Space Centre represented the first in-person meeting between the heads of Nasa and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, since 2018.

Nasa said late on Thursday the two chiefs "discuss continued co-operation and collaboration in space," without providing further details.

The meeting coincided with an attempt to launch a joint astronaut crew from Florida to the ISS that was postponed due to weather. It was a significant moment for Washington's bifurcated space relations with Russia — especially for Duffy, an acting Nasa administrator who was assigned to the role just this month while also overseeing the Transportation Department.

Roscosmos showed on Telegram a video of the meeting between Duffy and Bakanov, each flanked by staff, and other events where Bakanov and his delegation can be seen mingling with US officials.

The Russian space agency said "the parties discussed further work on the ISS, co-operation on lunar programmes, joint exploration of deep space, continued interaction on other space projects."

Roscosmos and Nasa did not respond to questions about the nature of the lunar programme or deep space discussions. Such talks could signal thawing relations between the two countries' civil space programmes and represent a shift in global space relations.

Ukraine war isolates Russia

Russia had plans to participate in Nasa's flagship Artemis moon programme until it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It became a partner on China's moon programme, the International Lunar Research Station, a direct rival to the US Artemis programme.

The war in Ukraine has led to a vastly isolated Russian space programme, which has since boosted investments in military space efforts while nearly all of its joint space exploration projects with the West collapsed.

The Russian delegation visited Nasa's Johnson Space Centre in Houston on Wednesday and on Thursday was poised to watch the launch of Crew-11, a routine mission to the ISS featuring two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a Japanese astronaut. But bad weather pushed the launch to Friday morning, SpaceX said.

While US-Russian tensions over the war in Ukraine have limited contact between Nasa and Roscosmos, they have continued to share astronaut flights and co-operate on the ISS, a 25-year-old totem of scientific diplomacy crucial to maintaining the two space powers' storied human spaceflight capabilities.

Amity on the US$100 billion (S$129 billion) ISS is buoyed primarily by a technical interdependency: the Russian segment relies on power generated by American solar panels, while the task of maintaining the station's altitude is assigned to Russia's thrusters. Multiple other countries depend on the ISS for microgravity research, prominently the European Space Agency, Canada and Japan.

The military space programmes of the US and Russia meanwhile have an adversarial relationship. The US has accused Russia of developing a nuclear space weapon and deploying counterspace weapons and spy satellites near American spy satellites. Russia has denied many of Washington's space allegations.

Bakanov and Duffy were expected to discuss extending the two countries' astronaut seat exchange agreement — in which US astronauts fly on Russian Soyuz capsules in exchange for Russian astronauts flying on US capsules — and the planned disposal of the ISS in 2030, according to Russian news agency TASS.

[[nid:720192]]