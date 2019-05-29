US says all North Korea's weapons of mass destruction violate UN resolutions

A person walks past a banner showing North Korean and U.S. flags ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 25, 2019.

WASHINGTON - North Korea's entire weapons of mass destruction programme violates UN Security Council resolutions, the US State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday, when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

"I think the entire North Korean WMD programme, it's in conflict with the UN Security Council resolutions. But what the US is focused on here ... is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD programme," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Ortagus had been asked to make clear the State Department's position after President Donald Trump appeared to contradict his national security adviser, John Bolton, over whether North Korean launches this month had violated UN resolutions.

Bolton said on Saturday there was "no doubt" that the launches had violated UN resolutions as they had included short-range ballistic missiles.