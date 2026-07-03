US says it supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against 'terrorist attacks'

WASHINGTON — The US State Department said on Thursday (July 2) that Washington "supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against terrorist attacks" as an intermittent conflict between Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan continues.

Here are some quotes and details:

"The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists," the State Department added.

Former allies Afghanistan and Pakistan fought their worst battle in years in February.

The UN said on Monday that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 injured in airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Taliban said later in the week they launched airstrikes into Pakistani territory, while Islamabad said its forces had intercepted and shot down four rudimentary drones in the southern resource-rich province of Balochistan.

Pakistan is nuclear-armed and its military capabilities are vastly superior to Afghanistan's.

However, the Afghan Taliban, who govern Afghanistan, are adept at guerrilla warfare, hardened by decades of fighting US-led forces, before returning to power in 2021 when Washington withdrew.

Pakistan is a major non-Nato ally of Washington. Ties between Washington and Islamabad have improved since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Pakistan has also been a mediator in attempts to resolve the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Washington considers the Afghan Taliban to be a terrorist group.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan ​of harbouring militants that ​it ⁠blames for plotting attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan ⁠Taliban ​deny the accusations, ​say militancy is Pakistan's internal problem and argue that Pakistan is deflecting blame for its own security failures.

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