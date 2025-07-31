US Senate rejects bids to block arms sales to Israel over Gaza

WASHINGTON — Two resolutions that would have blocked arms sales to Israel in response to civilian casualties in Gaza were blocked in the US Senate on Wednesday (July 30), although they garnered more support than similar measures earlier this year.

The two resolutions were introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent aligned with Democrats. They failed by 73 to 24 and 70 to 27 in the 100-member chamber in voting late on Wednesday night.

Similar measures, also introduced by Sanders, failed by 82-15 and 83-15 in April.

A decades-long tradition of strong bipartisan support for Israel in the US Congress means resolutions to stop weapons sales are unlikely to pass, but backers hope raising the issue will encourage Israel's government and the US administration to do more to protect civilians.

All of the votes for the resolutions came from Democrats, with all of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans opposed. Sanders said in a statement he was pleased that a majority of the Democratic caucus had backed the effort.

"The tide is turning. The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza," Sanders said. "The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future."

Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was one of the Democrats who opposed the Sanders-backed resolutions in April but voted for them this time.

Shaheen said in a statement that Israel has a right to defend its citizens, but added: "it is clear that the Government of Israel has not conducted its military operations in Gaza with the necessary care required by international humanitarian law. It is also clear that the Government of Israel has failed to allow adequate humanitarian assistance into Gaza, resulting in unbelievable suffering."

The resolutions would have blocked the sale of US$675 million (S$873 million) in bombs and shipments of 20,000 assault rifles.

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a speech opposing the resolutions that the militant group Hamas was to blame for the situation in Gaza. "It is in the interest of America and the world to see this terrorist group destroyed," he said.

Israel has consistently said its actions in Gaza are justified as self-defence and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields, a charge Hamas denies.

The US Senate vote came as France and Canada have indicated they plan to recognise a Palestinian state amid growing international outrage over the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Britain has also said it would recognise the state at September's UN General Assembly meeting if the fighting in Gaza had not stopped by then.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, destroyed much of the enclave and led to widespread hunger. A global hunger monitor has warned that a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in the enclave.

The war began after Gaza's dominant Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's subsequent air and ground campaign has levelled entire neighbourhoods in Gaza and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million.

Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling Hamas' military capabilities and securing the release of hostages.

[[nid:720593]]