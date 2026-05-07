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US senators urge stability, cooperation between US, China

US senators urge stability, cooperation between US, China
US Senator Steve Daines speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, on May 7.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 07, 2026 4:53 AM

BEJING – A delegation of US senators visiting Beijing has called for stability and peaceful co-operation between the world's two largest economies a week before the countries' leaders meet.

"I strongly believe that we want to de-escalate, not decouple. We want stability, we want mutual respect," Senator Steve Daines, who is leading the bipartisan delegation, said in opening remarks at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to the Chinese capital to meet with President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15.

The Republican senator said he hopes the leaders' meeting would result in Boeing jet orders, even as he warned of both countries facing trade issues.

"It's been about nine years since there was a purchase made of Boeing aircraft here," he said, according to a media pool report.

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chinaUnited States of AmericaUS-China tiesPolitics and Government
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