US sends condolences, offers support to Rio after police raid on drugs, letter shows

RIO DE JANEIRO — The US expressed condolences to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state for the four police officers killed in a raid that left over 100 people dead last week, while also offering any support needed, a letter seen by Reuters from a US government official to Rio's security head showed.

The raid targeting the Comando Vermelho gang has been described by Rio state officials as a success. Conservative Governor Claudio Castro said the "only real victims" were the police officers killed, and that all the others killed were criminals.

The November 4 letter signed by James Sparks, a Drug Enforcement Administration official in the US Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, expressed condolences for the police officers but did not mention the others killed in the operation.

"In this moment of mourning, we reiterate our respect and admiration for the tireless work of state's security forces and offer our support for any assistance that may be needed," said the letter to the secretary for public security of Rio de Janeiro state, Victor dos Santos.

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called the raid "disastrous," while United Nations officials have criticised the heavy casualties and said there should be an investigation.

Conservatives in the Brazilian Congress are attempting to designate Comando Vermelho as a terrorist organisation, which Brazil refused to do earlier this year after a request by the Trump administration.

In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro government said its security forces maintain a constant exchange of information with US institutions combating drug trafficking. This dialogue has nothing to do with allowing "US actions on Brazilian soil," it added.

The US Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro said representatives of the US mission in Brazil "expressed their sincere condolences for the police officers killed in last week's operation."

The consulate added that the US and Brazil have a long tradition of co-operation on public safety issues, which benefits both countries.

