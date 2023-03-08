US set to lift Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers from China: Source

WASHINGTON - The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China on Friday (March 3), joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China.

The source told Reuters that the US would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The US decision was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In early January, the US joined India, Canada, Italy, Japan and other countries in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift its strict zero-Covid policies.

It required new air passengers aged two and above to get a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.

China was battered with a surge in Covid-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population.

ALSO READ: US weighs new Covid-19 rules for travellers from China, US officials say

In February, China’s top leaders declared a “major victory” over Covid, claiming the world’s lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data.

The US in December expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing programme at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles.

The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that programme, known as the Traveller-based Genomic Surveillance Programme (TGS), which asks travellers to volunteer to help with early detection of new variants.

TGS will continue to monitor flights from the China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.